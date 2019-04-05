Some of New Zealand's most loved entertainment figures - including top actor Cliff Curtis - are coming together for a gala variety show in Auckland to raise funds for victims of the Christchurch terror attacks.

Curtis and other entertainers and celebrities including Michael Murphy, Darryl Lovegrove, Suzanne Paul, Colin Mathura Jeffree, Sir Bob Parker and Geoff Sewell are among the stars who will take to the stage at the SkyCity Theatre on Sunday for the "This is [not] who we are" show.

All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the families of the victims affected by the March 15 tragedy through the victim support's Givealittle page.

Actor Cliff Curtis from Fear the Walking Dead will be among the stars performing on Sunday, April 7, at SkyCity Theatre. Photo / File

The variety show is the brainchild of entertainment producer Nigel Godfrey, with the talents donating their time and SkyCity offering the theatre free of charge.

"This show is about those of us in the entertainment industry both on and off stage, in front and behind the camera, doing what we do best to make a tangible difference for the victims and their families," Godfrey said.

"To be honest this show, when we pull it off, will be one of the proudest achievements of my career. Not as a producer, but simply as a Kiwi who has managed to bring over 100 of the very best in the business together to celebrate what they do whilst remembering Kiwis who we must never forget."

The show will incorporate comedy, theatre and TV personalities and celebrities in the style of Michael McIntyre's Big Show and Tonight at the London Palladium.

"One gets the repeated questions, is it a comedy show, is it a concert, is it a musical - well it's all of those and more," Godfrey said.

The higher priced $49 tickets are sold out, but the public can still buy $29 and $19 tickets from i-Ticket.

THIS IS (NOT) WHO WE ARE SHOW

SkyCity Theatre

Sunday, April 7, 8pm

Tickets available through i-Ticket