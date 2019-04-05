New Zealand's biggest private collection of Antarctic material is up for grabs, with a treasure trove including a rare first edition of Ernest Shackleton's book going to auction.

The collection of 270 items are being auctioned off at Art and Object, a gallery in central Auckland, on Thursday.

It's believed to be one of the best collections of Antarctic material in private hands, with items including a first edition of Shackleton's Aurora Australia published and printed in Antarctica, as well as Lady Shackleton's personal diary.

The collection is owned by Richard Reaney, a Taupō-based Antarctic author and historian.

Besides first-edition books, the collection includes photos of the early explorers, autograph albums and a working barometer from Scott's 'Discovery' expedition.

Reaney has a wealth of knowledge and experience of the Antarctic and sub-Antarctic Islands, having made numerous trips to the polar regions.

The 74-year-old's highlight from these experiences was a trip retracing Shackleton's famous journey of 1916 to South Georgia - an island in the southern Atlantic Ocean.

"Shackleton was an amazing explorer - a man among men," Reaney said.

"He had some amazing journeys where he was forced to abandon his ship when it was crushed in the ice, he put all his men out onto the ice and saved them."

Reaney started building the collection some 40 years ago.

Letting it go was tinged with a little bit of regret, he said, but his overwhelming wish was to see them go to a good home.

James Murray & George Marston's Antarctic Days. London 1913, first deluxe edition. The book was signed by Shackleton, Murray and Marston.

Reaney hoped another enthusiast would purchase the items - whether it be for libraries, galleries or individuals.

Expressions of interest in the auction have been international.

"I've had the curator of the Shackleton museum in Ireland expressly ask me for Lady Shackleton's personal handwritten diaries, which I managed to acquire some years ago," Reaney said said.

Working barometer from Scott's 'Discovery' Expedition,inscribed version.

"They are very, very keen to get them."

The auction would be made accessible to foreign buyers via video link, over the phone or through absentee bidding.

The collection is being held at the gallery until the auction, and will be on display for the public to view from Monday, to Wednesday.