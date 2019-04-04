Two people are dead following a crash in Christchurch early on Friday - bringing to 24 the number of people killed in road crashes in one week.

A further three people were seriously injured in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Russley and Yaldhurst Rds.

It is understood one of the deceased is a child and two of the three seriously hurt are

children.

Police and St John ambulance were called to the scene shortly after 12.20am, after a truck and a car rolled at the scene.

The road has been closed overnight, but is expected to open shortly.

The crash took place at the intersection of Russley and Yaldhurst Rds. Image / Broadcast Media

The serious crash unit is in attendance.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in a serious crash in Mangatainoka, in the Tararua District, on Thursday evening.

Police were alerted to the two-car crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Mara St around 5.45pm.

St John said three ambulances and two helicopters had been sent to the scene.

Three patients were being treated earlier - one in a critical condition, one with serious injuries, and one with moderate injuries.

NZ Transport Agency said a detour was in place for northbound traffic along Carisbrook Rd, Middle Rd and Kohinui Rd.

Those heading southbound should use the reverse of this.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

UPDATE 6:45PM

The three deaths are the latest in a string of fatal crashes that have claimed 24 lives throughout the country since last Friday.

Early on Thursday morning one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 50, in Tikokino.

The car crashed into a bridge around 1.20am near Glencoe Station Rd and Creek Rd.

On Wednesday, another person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Bainesse Rd, in Rangiotu, near Palmerston North, about 8.10pm.

On Tuesday, one person died following a serious crash on the Te Puke Highway, near Te Puke, about 5.40pm.

On Monday, nine people were killed on New Zealand roads.

A man died following a crash near Auckland Airport early Monday morning, after his vehicle left the road near the intersection of Tom Pearce Dr and Puhinui Rd.

The man was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition but later died away.