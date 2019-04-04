Two people have died following a serious crash in Mangatainoka, in the Tararua District.

Police were alerted to the two-car crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Mara St around 5.45pm.

St John said three ambulances and two helicopters had been sent to the scene.

Three patients were being treated earlier - one in a critical condition, one with serious injuries, and one with moderate injuries.

Advertisement

NZ Transport Agency said a detour is in place for northbound traffic along Carisbrook Rd, Middle Rd and Kohinui Rd.

Those heading southbound, should use the reverse of this.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.