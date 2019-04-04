A person has been taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition after being struck by a bus.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Symonds St, central Auckland, shortly before 3.20pm today.

A police spokeswoman said police were at the scene of collision between a bus and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian has been taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition," she said.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Traffic is heavy in the surrounding area after police closed the city-bound lanes for 20 minutes.

One city-bound lane has reopened, but motorists were advised to expect delays.