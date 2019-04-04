Parents in the Upper Clutha area are being advised to be on their guard for a known sex offender who has been seen by some parents allegedly taking photographs of young children.

Wanaka Sergeant Miriam Reddington confirmed a short time ago police had received complaints from parents.

One parent told the Otago Daily Times the man had been seen "blatantly'' taking photographs at Luggate and at Hawea Flat.

Sgt Reddington advised parents to be vigilant and call the police if they had concerns, but not to take matters into their own hands.

This story was first published in the Otago Daily Times.