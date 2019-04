A truck driver has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition following a crash in South Auckland.

Emergency services rushed to Whitford Rd in Flat Bush about 1pm following reports a truck had rolled down a bank.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed they had to use rescue equipment to lift the driver up the bank.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and part of the road has been closed.

Diversions are in place at Point View Drive and Brooomsfield Rd.