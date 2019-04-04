Armed police descended on a West Auckland property yesterday after receiving reports a gun had been fired but officers have been unable to yet rule if that was the case.

Police established cordons on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden, after 10am following the reports.

Nearby schools went into lockdown, with 33 children at nearby early childhood centre sleeping well through the event during their regular nap time.

Relieving Area Commander Waitematā West Inspector Stefan Sagar said an altercation took place at the residential address and an item appearing to be a firearm was presented.

Advertisement

"However, subsequent inquiries have been unable to confirm whether a shot has actually been fired at the address," he said.

Local residents said police negotiated with a man in Glen Eden after reports of gunfire. Photo / Doug Sherring

"Inquiries are continuing and police are following up with a number of people who were at the address at the time and may have been involved."

As previously stated, the response was standard procedure for the initial report to police, he said.

Police have not made an arrest in relation to the incident.

A builder working on a nearby roof at the time told the Herald that during the stand-off he could hear the AOS over a loudhailer saying "this is your last chance to give yourself up".