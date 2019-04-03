On today's Viewpoint NZ we talk to the employment expert who knows where the best jobs are.

And how creative thinking can help you find your next job.

Also on today's show:

• new-look social housing in Palmerston North

• a new community hub in Wanaka

• free counselling for traumatised Cantabrians

• the amazing volunteers working with shooting victims in Christchurch

• Waikato pride for its world leader

• resilience in Whangarei

• Wanaka vs Queenstown

• skateboarding from Queenstown to Palestine

• skateboarders flying around a bowl in Dunedin

• Whanganui artists open their doors

• and catching catfish - the ugly little beasts clogging up our lakes.