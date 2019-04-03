Crashes and breakdowns caused heavy traffic around Auckland this morning.

Traffic is heavy on the Northern Motorway after a breakdown on the citybound lanes of the Harbour Bridge about 8am. The breakdown had since been cleared but traffic remained heavy.

A breakdown is part-blocking the middle lane (lane 3 of 5) CITYBOUND currently. Pass with care & expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/RRWl6vEhS8 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 3, 2019

A crash on New North Rd earlier blocked the right eastbound lane between Blockhouse Bay Rd and Richardson Rd in Mt Albert causing delays.

On Great South Rd in Manurewa between Orams Rd and Kerrs Rd, an earlier crash also blocked the left citybound lane causing delays.

On the city's other motorways, traffic is heavy citybound on the Southern and Northwestern.

On the Southwestern motorway traffic was heavy southbound between Dominion Rd and Hillsborough Rd.