The death of a 17-month-old Tauranga girl is now being treated as a homicide.

Sadie-Leigh Gardner was taken to Tauranga hospital from an address in Maungatapu Road with critical injuries on Wednesday March 27.

She died in Starship Hospital two days later, on Friday March 29.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lindsay Pilbrow said the results of the post mortem and medical examinations had prompted police to treat the death as a homicide.

Police were continuing to speak to her family, who were cooperating fully, he said.

Pilbrow asked anyone with information that might help to call police on (07) 577 4300 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Neighbours spoken to by the Bay of Plenty Times last week said learning of the incident had shocked and surprised them. They said it was not something they expected to happen in their quiet neighbourhood.

Vince Barnett, who had lived near the property in question for 30 years, said last Thursday he was surprised to hear and see a number of emergency services at the address the day before.

"This is normally a nice neighbourhood."

The complex used to be a motel but had changed to rented apartments in the past couple of years, he said.

"I don't want to be in a neighbourhood where things like this happen."

Dave Horne, who lives across the road from the complex, said he had heard the odd "scruff" or noise from the direction of the apartments, but nothing major.