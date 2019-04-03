A woman has been charged with murder over the death of a man in South Head, West Auckland, early this morning.

Police were called to a rural address in South Head, which at about 2am following reports of a firearm being discharged

Police located the body of a 52-year-old man and launched a homicide investigation.

A 37-year-old woman was subsequently located at the address and has been charged with murder.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She was due to appear in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter said police enquiries are still ongoing and a scene examination is currently continuing at the address.

Related articles:

Police negotiating with person after West Auckand school lockdown

3 Apr, 2019 1:29pm
2 minutes to read

Kāpiti police pursuit: Fleeing driver crashed, then 'carjacked second vehicle'

3 Apr, 2019 12:01pm
5 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

West Auckland cordon lifted after armed police standoff

3 Apr, 2019 1:51pm
3 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Hacked Cryptopia investors in the dark over 'rebate'

3 Apr, 2019 1:31pm
5 minutes to read