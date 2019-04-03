A woman has been charged with murder over the death of a man in South Head, West Auckland, early this morning.

Police were called to a rural address in South Head, which at about 2am following reports of a firearm being discharged

Police located the body of a 52-year-old man and launched a homicide investigation.

A 37-year-old woman was subsequently located at the address and has been charged with murder.

She was due to appear in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter said police enquiries are still ongoing and a scene examination is currently continuing at the address.