Describing the country as a colourful garden, one family from India is overjoyed to now be one of the millions of flowers that make up our nation.

Mandeep Kaur and her family helped make up the 27 people from 10 nationalities who officially became Kiwis at the Rotorua citizenship ceremony yesterday.

Kaur moved from India to Rotorua with her husband, Jagdev Singh, in 2010 to study, driven by her late father's dream of living in New Zealand - the peaceful country she had heard about.

"From day one people have been so amazing and welcoming...I can't put it into words," Kaur said.

This was brought to light last year when the family lost their 19-month-old son which left them "broken" and the community came together to support them.

"People we didn't even know supported us. We didn't have family here... but we felt like we had family," Kaur said.

Today, at eight months pregnant, her son and father were with her, her husband and her daughter, Avkeerat Kaur.

The family is excited for the baby expected next month who will be born with the black passport.

"Just in time," she said.

But unlike Kaur, Apinya Forrest did not move here by choice, moving here with her family when she was 11.

Born in Thailand, she moved with her family to South Africa and then New Zealand as her parents decided it was the best place for her and her siblings to grow up.

Although it has taken 20 years for her to officially become a citizen, she had considered New Zealand home for a long time.

Her Māori partner and their son joined her as she celebrated the day.

Whangamarino School livened the Council Chambers and performed an energetic poi and a haka that had the ground trembling.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick opened the ceremony with a mention of the vigil two weeks ago to support the Muslim community following the Christchurch terror attack on two mosques on March 15.

She extended an invite for all to share their stories and journeys to New Zealand.

She said it was important to "colour our understanding of what we as New Zealanders take for granted... being citizens by birth".

Each family was given a seedling to "put their roots down" in Rotorua.

The next citizenship ceremony will be on May 6.

Rotorua's newest citizens and previous nationalities

Jagdev Singh, Indian

Mandeep Kaur, Indian

Avkeerat Kaur, Indian

Apinya Forrest, Thai

Manoj Goswami, India

Durgeshni Goswami, Fijian

Tulsi Goswami, Canadian

Gunjan Goswami, Canadian

Leolaga Leilua Filipo, Samoan

Malagaatumua Leilua Filipo, Samoan

Lafaele Leilua Filipo, Samoan

Thomas Mackenzie, British

Donald Overbeay, American

Parin Patanasiri, Thai

Jino Paul, Indian

Rocia Jino Paul, Indian

Shehan Raffel, Sri Lankan

Rebecca Schweizer, British

Parampreet Singh, Indian

Priyanka Singh, Indian

Vijesh Singh, Indian

Lara Tripp, Fijian

Andre Church, British

Susan Gollan, British

Johannes Kamp, Dutch

Shivani Singh, Fijian

Jan Sismilich, Czech