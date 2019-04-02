A group of youths allegedly spent more than $1000 in a stolen credit card paywave spending spree this week, buying orange items as part of setting up a new gang, police say.

Police have said they are pleased to have foiled the start-up gang before it got off the ground, which they have dubbed the "Vit-Cs" due to their orange hue.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a 17-year-old member of the group and his brother are believed to have stolen an ASB card from a car in North Dunedin on Sunday.

For the next two days, he and his 13-year-old brother and a girl, aged 15, allegedly went on a spending spree around through numerous shops in Dunedin, using the contactless paywave function to make purchases of up to $80 without needing to input a pin or sign their name.

Advertisement

They spent at least $1200 on items including Playstation games, headphones, socks, bandanas, caps and backpacks.

The group bought a large number of orange items and were understood to be in the process of starting a new youth gang.

"We're calling them the Vit-Cs"

Suspicions were raised when the group bought several items in amounts of about $80 in Stirling Sports, who raised the alarm with the nearby JB Hi-Fi in the Meridian Mall, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

They were arrested shortly thereafter in the Octagon, just after noon.

The 17-year-old would be appearing in the Dunedin District Court while the other two were referred to Youth Aid.