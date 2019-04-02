Emergency services have been called to a fire at an industrial business in Silverdale, north Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said police had been called to assist Fire and Emergency NZ around 7.55am after a fire was reported in a yard at Foundry Rd.

She said it was a workplace incident and there were no reported injuries.

FENZ shift manager Daniel Nicholson confirmed the fire at Herman Pacific in Foundry Rd.

Advertisement

He said the silo fire was in a large kiln, and crews were working to extinguish it.

Nicholson said five appliances attended the incident, and an aerial appliance had also been requested to help fight the blaze.

Witness Darren John said he was just opening his garage across the road when he saw the blaze.

"There was a lot of black smoke early on, but it looks like the fire's been extinguished," John said.

Police said the job has been closed at its end.