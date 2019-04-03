Fire at Ohaupo apiary. / Bethany Rolston of the Te Awamutu Courier

A Waikato apiary has been gutted in a blaze which forced the temporary closure of State Highway 3.

Nine fire appliances from around the district were sent to the fire at Bees' Inn Apiaries on West Rd, Ohaupo, just after 11pm on Wednesday.

A fire and emergency northern shift spokesperson said the building was fully involved in flames when crews arrived.

As well as nine fire crews, four tankers and four support crew were called in.

State Highway 3 was closed to allow better access for firefighters.

Fire and Emergency assistant area commander Mark Tinworth said the fire was "fully involved" when crews arrived.

He said the industrial building had been "severely affected" by the fire, which destroyed honey, packing material and machinery.

Firefighters contained the fire to the building and would work through Thursday and possibly Friday dampening hotspots.

"There could be hotspots underneath corrugated iron and to get to that you have to lift the iron off," Tinworth said.

"We're probably going to have to work with machinery to access all the hotspots."

The sun rises on the destroyed Bees' Inn Apiaries at Ohaupo. Photo / Bethany Rolston

During the battle to bring the blaze under control, access to West Rd from SH3 was closed, with detours through Kaipaki Rd.

Waikato Regional Council staff were also at the scene and helped contain the run-off from seeping into waterways.