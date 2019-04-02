Deputy Labour leader Kelvin Davis is one of hundreds of people reaching out in support of Ruby Hill who has been left to "starve to death" without the any palliative care.

This morning, the Herald told the heartbreaking story of the 23-year-old, who weighs just 22kg and has been told by doctors she's "at the end of the road".

Since publishing the story, Davis' office contacted the Herald to say he wanted to offer Hill and her whanau some support.

At this stage it is unclear what support is being offered.

Hill's story has sparked outrage from many people on social media, with some saying "what a disgusting way to treat a human being".

Another said: "This is so wrong. I don't understand why she can't get the care she needs. She's not going to survive this illness. Isn't that what Hospice is for, to care for people at the end?"

Sent home to die, it's Hill's mother who provides her with full-time care without any in-home medical support.

"We just wanted the comfort of knowing how to deal with this. We were given no wrap-around service, meaning we're stuck in this daunting territory of not knowing," Hill said.

For the past five years the young Whangarei woman, who dreamt of one day becoming a pilot, has been unable to eat without vomiting.

In 2015, she was diagnosed with idiopathic gastroparesis - a condition where the stomach is unable to empty itself of food properly.

Hill had trialled multiple feeding options but had been unable to tolerate any long-term.

She had also been given numerous forms of pain relief, anti-vomiting, immune system and other medications, however all have failed.

An "experimental" bypass surgery was suggested by doctors but due to Hill's low potassium levels and intolerance to pain relief Hill and her mum ruled it out.

On January 11, Hill was discharged from hospital. In a letter sent from Northland DHB to her GP it said: "Despite trying every possible TPN (total parenteral nutrition) formulation, we have come to the end of the road."

Hill and her mum Jo said they wanted to thank all the generous people who had offered support.

"It means so much as this is why I wanted to speak to raise awareness about the misjustice so no other person has to go through this," Hill said.

Speaking to the people who asked if she had a Givealittle page, Hill said she didn't because she didn't want it to undermine her main goal - to raise awareness about the disease and the way she has been treated.