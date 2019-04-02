The majority of firefighters battling a large rubbish fire at the Hampton Downs landfill are being stood down.

The fire started at 10am on Sunday and Fire and Emergency staff have been battling it for the past three days.

Incident Controller Daryl Trim said ground crews who have been working in arduous and often unpleasant conditions for the past three days will be sent home at the end of the day.

"We're well on top of it so we're about to send the helicopters home and ground crews will be scaled right back."

Heavy machinery would now be used to finish putting on the clay cap to smother the fire completely.

The fire is expected to be completely out by Thursday.

The smoke in the area had also significantly reduced, but nearby residents were still advised to stay indoors.

Residents who lived up to 10km downwind have had to keep their windows and doors shut since Sunday afternoon.

The warning to residents came after concerns about people breathing in the smoke because of its possible toxicity due to the range of household waste products burning at the site.