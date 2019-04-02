

Whangārei district councillor Stuart Bell has resigned just four months out from the local body elections.

Bell, who was in his second term as a councillor, said it was with some regret that he informed the acting chief executive on Monday of his decision to resign from his position.

"Local Government should in my opinion operate within the legislative framework it is bound by and be open, transparent and respectful to views of the communities it serves."

Bell said "too many things" had happened recently, mostly under the cover of confidentiality, that he believed indicated the council had forgotten that.

"For the most part, I have enjoyed the debates with other councillors when making decisions in meetings and working with council staff to deliver positive outcomes for the district.

"However there are increasingly aspects of the way the council has been or is currently operating that are completely at odds with values I hold personally and have lead me to make this decision."

In a statement, acting Whangārei mayor Sharon Morgan thanked Bell for his contribution.

"I would like to acknowledge on behalf of the community, councillors and the organisation, councillor Bell's service as a Whangārei District Councillor during the last two terms of council.

Whangarei's 2016 mayoral candidates, from left, Sheryl Mai, Matt Keene, Kay Brittenden, Stuart Bell, Ash Holwell and David Blackley. Photo / File

"As there is only a short period between now and the next election, an agenda item regarding next steps will be prepared for council to consider at the Wednesday 24 April council meeting, " she said.

"Thank you councillor Bell for your contributions and we wish you well in your future endeavours."

Bell was one of four councillors elected from the Okara Ward. He was first elected in 2013.

After his first term as a councillor, he sought re-election and also ran for mayor in the 2016 local body elections. He finished third behind mayor Sheryl Mai and David Blackley for the mayorship, but was re-elected as a councillor.

Election day for this year's local body election is October 12.