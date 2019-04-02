Police are investigating a report that a group of men stole a "whole shelf" of personal products from Hastings Countdown including shampoo, condoms and pregnancy tests.

Police were alerted to a report of a theft at Countdown on Queen St about 8.40pm on Sunday.

A witness posted on social media that the "middle-aged" men verbally abused staff as they left with armloads of items.

They then loaded them into two separate two cars and drove away.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries are ongoing and no arrests had been made.