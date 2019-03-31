Two men, one of them a teenager, have been charged in relation to a stabbing at a party in Onehunga.

A police spokesman said both men had been charged in relation to male assaults female, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and burglary with a weapon.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and we cannot rule out further arrests," the spokesman said.

The pair, aged 20 and 18, are due to appear in the Auckland District Court later this month.

Emergency services were called to Cameron St, after a house party, about 1.50am on March 24.

St John attended to two injured people as a result of a stabbing.

A blood stain outside the Onehunga property. Photo / Dean Purcell

One was critically injured.

At the time a neighbour told the Herald she had been woken by the screaming.

"We went to bed and thought they were being really respectful, but then about 1.30am we heard screaming which woke us," she said.

"Then all hell broke loose from there."