Workers and school students face a wet commute around much of the country this morning.

And the rain and showers will persist in most areas as a front which dumped heavy rain on parts of Westland overnight sweeps over the North Island today.

In Auckland, rain and showers set in from soon after 5am and some heavy, possibly thundery, downpours are expected this afternoon.

The West Coast glaciers region, damaged by last week's flooding, was doused with a further 150mm of rain in the 24 hours to 7.30am and the Hokitika area received nearly 40mm, said MetService meteorologist April Clark.

"The worst is over for the West Coast. We have a heavy rain warning still in force for northwest Nelson."

Auckland: The northeasterlies are bringing in some decent rain showers this morning, before a burst of heavier, possibly thundery, rain this afternoon and evening. A good day to keep an eye on the radar at https://t.co/7k3nmdWQwx ^GG pic.twitter.com/G39EZFbMlg — MetService (@MetService) March 31, 2019



A heavy rain watch remains in place for much of the central North Island, from the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula to Taranaki, plus the Tararua Range, Nelson, northwest Marlborough, Buller and Westland north of Otira. From Waikato to Taupō and Tongariro National Park the watch is for a later period, from 3pm to midnight.

Severe Weather Watch issued for CORO, WKATO, WTOMO, BOP, ROTR, TAUPO, TMNUI, TAIHP, TNAKI, FIORD, STHLD, STEW https://t.co/MJmRyAGfGd — Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) March 31, 2019

Around 150mm of rain has fallen about the ranges of Westland in the last 12h with peak intensities 30mm/1h early this morning. Rain has eased over Wesland with the front & heaviest falls currently lying over Marlborough. Keep an eye on the front here https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 ^AC pic.twitter.com/rZIYFFPiOp — MetService (@MetService) March 31, 2019



Clark said Wellington was being buffeted by winds gusting at up to 85km/h.

Today's forecast:

Auckland - Showers turning to rain afternoon, possibly heavy and thundery, easing overnight.

Hamilton - Showers turning to rain afternoon, possibly heavy and thundery, easing overnight.

Wellington - Rain setting in, possibly heavy, clearing late afternoon. Northerly gales east.

Christchurch - Rain clearing this morning and becoming fine. Gale northerlies tend northwest. Showers return tonight.

Dunedin - Fine, but chance of a shower from afternoon.