More than 5000 people have reported feeling a weak earthquake near Wellington.

GeoNet reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck about 10km south-west of Paraparaumu at 7.46pm today.

The earthquake was 44km deep, GeoNet reported.

More than 5300 people had reported feeling it by 8pm.

Residents took to Twitter to describe the shake with one saying: "Our house normally doesn't move for anything under a 5, but it did with that one."

M3.6 quake causing weak shaking near Paraparaumu https://t.co/N5ZOkb8RqU β€” GeoNet (@geonet) March 31, 2019

Another person said it lasted about 20 seconds.

Bit of a shake there for the Central North Island! M3.6, 44km deep, located 10km southwest of Paraparaumu. Lots of you felt it - more than 5000! #eqnz pic.twitter.com/VCuV4yM7g0 β€” GeoNet (@geonet) March 31, 2019

Our house normally doesnt move for anything under a 5, but it did with that one β€” πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆCourtπŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ (@Courbear) March 31, 2019

Felt a strong-ish jolt here in Upper Hutt! β€” Robert Larsen (@rkmlarsen) March 31, 2019

Does not feel weak when you lean on a wall that make sounds and moves β€” Dr. Valentina Dinica (@ValentinaDinica) March 31, 2019

Yeah I felt it strongly too in Ngaio β€” Kat Zolita Mason (@KatZolitaMason) March 31, 2019

Felt it in Raumati Beach, a bit of a bang then some weak shaking and a rumble. Went on for a wee while though. β€” James Blackwell πŸ΄σ §σ ’σ ·σ ¬σ ³σ Ώ (@Salmon_11) March 31, 2019