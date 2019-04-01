Jacinda Ardern finished her whirlwind visit to Beijing with a meeting with President Xi Jinping at the great Hall of the People at which condolences were again expressed for the terrorism attack in Christchurch.

He spoke about taking an already very good relationship to a new height but he also said the two countries had to trust each other.

"Ever since you took office, you have on many occasions expressed a commitment to China - New Zealand relations. I do appreciate that," Xi said in opening remarks.

"In particular you [have] come to visit us when there are unusual circumstances and important tasks at home.

"Your presence here fully reflects the importance placed by your good self and your Government on New Zealand - China relations.

"This visit in itself has proved the special commitment of your country to relations with China.

"Let me also express deep sympathy on the Christchurch shootings," he said.

"China sees in New Zealand a sincere friend and co-operation partner.

"During the past 47 years of diplomatic ties, China - New Zealand relations have made historic strides and have become one of the closest between China and western developed countries.

"Now [the] bilateral relationship faces new opportunities of development, our two sides must trust each other, pursue mutual benefit and strive to open up new grounds in our bilateral relations."

Chinese President Xi Jinping, 3rd left, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, 2nd right, attend the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo / AP

He said New Zealand had been the first western developed country to sign a free trade agreement with China.

"We must go forward with this same spirit and build the comprehensive strategic partnership and take already very good relations to a new height. This will deliver benefits to the people of both countries."

Ardern received a similar message about Christchurch from Premier Li Keqiang at an earlier meeting, and Christchurch was uppermost in Ardern's speech to open the new New Zealand Zealand embassy building in Beijing.

The massacre of 50 Muslims in two mosques happened only two weeks.

She had been planning a week-long trip to China, including to Boa on Hainan Island and to Shanghai, but eventually proceeded with only the one-day Beijing leg.

She has spent very little time with President Xi before their meeting.

It has previously only been a courtesy greeting at two Apec summits.

The trip is likely to be seen as a new beginnings for both sides after a difficult year last year, not least because New Zealand became more critical of China's militarisation in the South China Sea and openly wary of its intentions in the Pacific, not to mention Huawei failing to get the green light for 5G from the GCSB.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shake hands before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo / AP

Foreign Minister Wang. Yi was at the Xi bilateral as well.

Premier Li's comments at the top of the bilateral meeting with Ardern welcomed her support for the relationship and hinted at a level of unhappiness at the treatment of Chinese investors in New Zealand.

He said he wanted to seek the broadest possible common ground in shared interests "and I hope the business communities of both countries enjoy a more enabling and more transparent environment when they make investments or do business in each other's markets.

"Before you came here you expressed how much importance your country gave to relationships with China and we want to depend our comprehensive strategic partnership and I know this also the wish of New Zealand," he said.

"We attach high importance to our relations with New Zealand and we are ready to strengthen our relationship on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit."

Ardern thank Xi for the condolences and in both meetings with him and Li, she extended New Zealand's condolences at the loss of life in an industrial accident in Jiangsu Province - an explosion in a chemical factory in which at least 60 people died.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, right, walks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo / AP

Earlier she told Li she had wanted to come to China "to underline the importance that we place on our relationship with China.

"It is one of our most important and far reaching relationships, a point I have made in my public speeches over the past year.

She broke with tradition while on Government business and talked up the role of the Labour Party in having advanced relations with China.

She cited former Labour Prime Minister Norman Kirk in recognising China in 1972 and former Labour Prime Minister Helen Clark is signing a free trade agreement in 2008.

"The New Zealand Labour Party in particular is really proud of the record of engagement that we have with China."

After the talks concluded Li and Ardern watched four agreements being signed by ambassador Clare Fearnley and various ministers:

• An agreement to eliminate double taxation and prevent tax evasion and and avoidance.

• A memorandum on science and research co-operation.

• A Memorandum for a bilateral financial dialogue.

• An agreement for a strategic plan on promoting agricultural co-operation.