National MP Shane Reti escaped unscathed after the sunroof in the vehicle in front of him exploded - sending fragments of glass soaring back over his car.

The MP for Whangarei was driving to the Northland Ballance Farm Awards dinner in Paihia

when the incident happened.

"The sunroof in the car in front simply lifted off and exploded in glass and fragments all over my car," Reti said in a Facebook post.

"It looks like the slipstream from the passing truck tore it off."

Dash cam footage of the event shows a silver sedan passing Reti's car on his right, before it drives past a big truck moving in the opposite direction.

The sedan's sunroof then visibly lifts into the air, twists around and then appears to shatter.

Shards of glass fly through the air before appearing to hit Reti's windscreen.

Reti's car appears to pull back in an attempt to get out of the path of damage.

In the post, Reti said there was no significant damage to his car, though the explosion of glass left a big hole in the roof of the other motorist's vehicle.

Neither motorist appeared to have suffered any injuries in the incident.

"All safe," Reti said.