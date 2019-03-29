Police are on the hunt for a group of men after a 41-year-old man was stabbed and seriously assaulted in Gisborne yesterday morning.

The victim of the attack was taking a morning walk along Valley Rd when he was set upon by three people shortly after 6am, March 29.

The man sustained facial injuries, stab wounds and lacerations to his body in the unprovoked assault.

Police said in a statement they were searching for three Māori males in their 20s in relation to the assault.

Advertisement

One was clean shaven with short hair and a black hooded jersey.

The other two were wearing black clothing and had their faces covered.

The attackers were on foot and last seen walking down either Gordon St toward Winter St or Ormond Rd toward Winter St.

The injured 41-year-old was admitted to Gisborne Hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

• Anyone who may have information about this attack is urged to contact Gisborne Police on 06 831 0700.