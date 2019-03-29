More than $7000 has been raised for a man left with "severe neck and spinal injuries" following a Queenstown car crash on Monday.

A Givealittle page has been set up for Troy Herewini, who was a passenger in a Toyota Hilux ute which crashed off Peninsula Rd, Kelvin Heights on Monday, March 25, at 1am.

He was flown from Queenstown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, reports Otago Daily Times.

According to the Givealittle page, which was set up by friend Mark Shaw, Herewini's wife and family rushed to Dunedin to be by his side.

He had suffered "severe neck and spinal injuries".

As of yesterday afternoon, the page had raised $7020.

Police said yesterday charges were being considered against the driver of the vehicle.

The ute appears to have hit a speed sign before careering 20m down a bank.

The driver (25) managed to climb back up to the road and flag down a passing motorist. The passenger was found outside the ute.

The driver was blood-tested. Police are awaiting the results and also the condition of the passenger before determining any charges.

Meanwhile, a German woman who police believe spent several hours in a crashed car remains in a coma and expected to stay in hospital until at least June.

The 22-year-old was discovered in the upturned Honda Odyssey on scrub land behind a building in Gorge Rd at about 10.30am on Wednesday, March 13.

Police believe the car left the road, went down a bank, and crashed into the building some time between 3.45am and 6am.

They have identified and interviewed at least one other person thought to have been in the vehicle when it crashed.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said: "We're awaiting the results of forensic tests to determine who was driving the car when it crashed.

"The girl will likely be in hospital until June, before being airlifted back to Germany. Her family are with her."

Police have appealed for CCTV footage from local businesses to help in their investigation of the serious crash.