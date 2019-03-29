Two serious crashes involving motorcycles near Taupō have seen at least one person seriously injured this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorcyclist on Wairakei Drive near Te Aro Rd and Wairakei Rd about 8km north of Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 2.20pm.

St John Ambulance has been notified and the Taupō District Council has been called to provide traffic control, she said.

Earlier one person was airlifted to Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a car near the intersection of Otake and Whangamata Rds in Marotiri about 1.20pm.

The road was not blocked.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital by rescue helicopter with serious injuries.

More to come.