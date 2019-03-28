Children at a daycare in West Auckland's Te Atatū now have wide smiles on their faces after their stolen pet turtles were returned home safely.

On March 5, the Flanshaw Early Childhood Centre's beloved kindy pets, Bill and Ben, were stolen from the classroom.

Bill and Ben had been the centre's pets for nearly five years and some children found it hard to understand why anyone would do such a thing.

"The children are confused and concerned. Some of them are really sad and are battling to understand why someone would take their turtles," centre manager Purdey Redfearn told the Herald in early March.

Advertisement

It was believed the thieves took off with the turtles after jumping the fence.

But three weeks on, the children were given some happy news when the turtles showed up outside the front office on Friday morning.

Redfearn told the Herald the children were relieved their pride and joy were back safe and sound.

"Our turtles are back! We are not sure who, but someone dropped our beloved turtles Bill and Ben off to the school early this morning," she said.

"They were discovered at the school office door and we are so incredibly grateful that someone did the right thing by bringing them home.

"Majority of our children have been excited at the return of our Bill and Ben and greeted them with a little squeal of delight. Our parents are also over the moon.

"We have some very happy children!"

Redfearn said the turtles were returned in good shape and didn't appear to be hungry.

"It seems they have been fed and looked after.

"Thank you to all our fellow community members who reached out to our little early childhood centre with offers of support and various donations."