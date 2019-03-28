Snipers and armed police on are high alert at today's National Remembrance Service in Christchurch.

More than 50 foreign dignitaries are attending the event, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The Eagle helicopter is also circling overhead at Hagley Park where thousands of Kiwis have gathered to honour the 50 killed in the Christchurch terror attack.

A host of New Zealand politicians are in the crowd, including Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, Police Minister Stuart Nash and Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

Police, including officers armed with snipers, are on high alert for the event. Photo / Dean Purcell.

"Those who have gone, may you finally rest in peace," Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel told those gathered.

"We who remain, love and compassion to each and every one of us – care for the people. Assaalum Alaykum. Peace be upon you."

The mayor of New Zealand's second largest city welcomed the Heads of State and dignatories, the crowd, and "those who watch from afar, welcome, you are one with us today".

"To all the people of Christchurch, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, we come together again as one, as we have done every day in our hearts and minds since the 15th March 2019," Dalziel said.

She acknowledged the victims and offered sympathy on behalf of the people of Christchurch to all the grieving families.

"You do not grieve alone, we grieve with you," Dalziel said.

"What happened here in our city on that day, which was a cowardly attack on our Muslim communities in their places of worship at their time of prayer, was also an attack on us all; on our shared values and on our way of life.