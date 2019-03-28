A woman has died after being hit by a car in Greymouth last night.

Police said they were called to Cobden at about 8.45pm yesterday.

The pedestrian, in her 50s, has since died.

The circumstances of the incident were being investigated.

Initial reports indicated the crash involved a car and a cyclist, but police have confirmed it was a pedestrian, not a cyclist.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was on Bright St between 8.30pm and 8.45pm who could have seen the female pedestrian before the crash.

They could contact Detective Sergeant Kirsten Norton on 03 768 1600.