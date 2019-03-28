A house fire in Tokoroa this morning has left one person in a serious condition, one in a moderate condition, and one in a minor condition in hospital.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene, and all three patients were taken to Tokoroa hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said crews were called at 5.51am to a home on Dalmeny St, and told at least one person had suffered burns.

"It was fully involved when they arrived."

One appliance from Putaruru and two from Tokoroa were sent to the scene.

The fire had been put out and crews were dampening down the hot spots.

The FENZ spokesman said neighbouring houses did not need evacuating.

He did not know how many people were inside the house when the fire started.