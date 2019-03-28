The family of missing Marlborough woman Jessica Boyce say they don't believe she would have harmed herself.

Police suspended their search for Boyce today after eight days. The 27 year-old has not been seen since March 19.

Her car, a red Holden ute, was last seen between March 22 and 23, and was found in Mt Richmond Forest between Nelson and Blenheim.

Boyce's cousin Aaron Goodwin said they didn't believe suicide was a factor.

He said Boyce had impaired decision making and orientation as a result of a head injury from a car crash two years ago.

But she had never contemplated suicide, he said, and had discouraged friends with depression from harming themselves.

"Jess is someone who has always found the light in the darkest of times," Goodwin said.

He said his cousin travelled to remote places occasionally, but always took her phone, travelled with a friend and told her family where she was going.

She usually sent photos of any outdoor adventures and was never gone for long.

Boyce's ute was found beside Lake Chalice, about 90 minutes' drive from Blenheim. She was described as tall, thin and blonde.



Inspector Simon Feltham said today that no signs of Boyce have been found during the eight-day search.

Police and Search and Rescue would review their search efforts to identify areas for further investigation, he said.

"The missing person investigation will remain active and if any further lines of inquiry come to light, or areas to search, and police will continue to follow up any further information that comes to hand."

Feltham thanked LandSAR, Jessica's family and friends, and everyone else who volunteered in the search for their support, time and effort.