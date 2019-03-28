

Napier Boys' High School has paid tribute to a former student who died after a naval diving training exercise in Devonport on Monday.

Zachary Yarwood, 23, attended the school from 2010-2013 and was described as a much-loved student by all.

"The staff remember Zachary as a lovely young man who was always cheerful. He had a passion for football and was totally committed to every tackle, a really gutsy young man," a school spokesperson said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Zachary's parents, siblings and extended family."

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesman said Yarwood was taking part in advanced diver training in about six to eight metres of water when the incident happened.

Colleagues gave Yarwood immediate first aid at the scene and called emergency services.

He died in North Shore Hospital on Tuesday.