Dashcam footage has captured the moment a truck appears to have sped up and nearly hit a pedestrian who crosses the road in front of the vehicle.

A Hamilton man, who did not want to be named, said he was heading north on Peachgrove Rd, following a light truck as they approached the roundabout on Hukanui and Thomas Rd, outside the Rototuna McDonald's.

The man said he noticed a silver Audi to the right of the truck come to a stop to let a pedestrian - who was standing on the median strip - walk across the road.

"The truck just decided to under take him. I don't know if he'd not seen the pedestrian but he certainly had by the time he got through and he certainly didn't stop to see if he was okay.

Advertisement

"I couldn't tell if he had hit him or not but it certainly looked like he did from where I was sitting."

The truck initially slows, while the silver Audi comes to a complete stop to let the pedestrian pass.

The right leg of the pedestrian can be seen to the right of the light truck. The driver appears to speed up as the man walks in front of his vehicle. Image / Supplied

A pedestrian dives to the ground after the driver of a light truck appears to speed up as he crossed a busy Hamilton road. Image / Supplied

The man initially posted the video on Facebook but has since pulled it down.

However, when he played the video back he said it was possible the man tripped as he raced to get clear of the truck."

He said the man appeared to have been shocked by what happened.

"I don't know what [driver] was thinking ... it was pretty average driving no matter what way you look at it.

"I'm guessing he was just in a hurry and wanted to nip through. But it's just a case of bad driving. In the end he has seen the guy and he should have stopped and ascertained if he was okay."

Police have been contacted for comment.