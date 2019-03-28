A truck-and-trailer unit has rolled on a busy Hamilton highway, creating traffic congestion in the area.

Waikato Police Senior Sergeant Pete Ruddell said while the truck driver was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, he expected traffic to create more of an issue than any injury to those involved.

"The driver has been taken by ambulance just purely for assessment as a precaution. It's deemed to be a serious crash because it's on SH1 and likely to cause considerable traffic disruption while the vehicle is being recovered."

A witness said the truck was carrying tyres and travelling north when it has rolled near ITM.

Advertisement

The crash occurred about 1.15pm.

Traffic was currently backed up in both directions and an ambulance was at the scene.

Ruddell said traffic was moving slowly. Vehicle recovery staff were onsite and were frantically working to re-open the road.