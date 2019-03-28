North Shore residents are up in arms after discovering they will have to pay for parking on streets around their local hospital.

The decision has also come as a surprise to the Waitemata District Health Board who said people will now be charged $1 per hour between 8am and 6pm.

The board posted on its Facebook page it only learned yesterday that the changes would come into effect next week.

However, Auckland Transport says it's been consulting with the Waitemata District Health Board and other affected parties since putting forward the idea in May last year.

Advertisement

The new parking charges have drawn the ire of large numbers of Waitemata DHB followers many of whom were shocked to learn of the new system.

"This is disgusting. We should not have to pay to have to visit people in hospital," one wrote. Another said, "This is money grabbing and terrible for people providing support for sick family and friends. Shame on you Auckland Transport."

The DHB wrote that it had "learned [yesterday] that Auckland Transport is introducing paid on-street parking around North Shore Hospital from next Thursday – 4 April".

"We are passing on this news at the first opportunity to assist the planning of those coming to the hospital.

"Paid parking of $1/hour will apply from 8am-6pm Mon-Fri in Shea Terrace, Mary Poynton Crescent and Northcote Road."

We have learned today that Auckland Transport is introducing paid on-street parking around North Shore Hospital from... Posted by Waitematā District Health Board on Tuesday, 26 March 2019

Scott Ebbett, AT Parking Design Manager, said there had been extremely high demand for on-street parking due to commuters filling up surrounding parking spaces.

"We surveyed the area and at times the parking spaces on the streets near the hospital were close to 100 per cent full. People who need to visit the hospital and surrounding area simply can't find a park and are having to park inside the hospital grounds at a much higher hourly rate.

"With these changes, people will be able to find an affordable parking space nearby. The P120 restrictions in residential streets will also make it easier for people to visit local residents.

"The problem in this area is people parking all day for work or school meaning there is little turnover of parking, our aim is to make the limited parking spaces in this area available to as many people as possible."

The area was also about a five to seven minute walk from the Smales Farm busway station which was one of the busiest transport hubs in Auckland.

As for the timing of the parking charge changes, a spokesman said they would be implemented "by mid year" not in the mid year.

"As per our website, public consultation was held in May 2018 and when the report was finalised a media release was issued on 14 December 2018 outlining the charges and where they would apply. It said the changes would be introduced by mid-2019 not in mid-2019."

Consultations also included a meeting with staff at the hospital, a four-hour drop-in session with the AT project team at the hospital on June 6, involving about 60 people, as well stories in local media and a leaflet drop to local residents.