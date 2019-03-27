The search for missing Marlborough woman Jessica Boyce has been suspended pending further information.

Boyce, 27, has not been seen since March 19. However, her vehicle was located at Lake Chalice, in Mt Richmond Forest.

Her red Holden Rodeo ute was last seen between Tuesday, March 22 and Wednesday March 23.

She is described as tall and thin with blonde hair.

Advertisement

Inspector Simon Feltham said an intensive eight days of searching was completed but despite all search efforts no signs of Boyce have been found.

"There has been continued visible searching by Police and Search and Rescue teams over the weekend, but we have been unable to locate Jessica.

"A review of the search efforts has been undertaken today to identify areas for further investigation.

"The missing person investigation will remain active and if any further lines of inquiry come to light, or areas to search, and police will continue to follow up any further information that comes to hand."

Feltham thanked LandSAR, Jessica's family and friends, and everyone else who volunteered in the search for their support, time and effort.

Yesterday Boyce's family released a statement thanking police for their efforts, and imploring others to "act now, don't wait".

Police earlier sought sightings of Boyce's red Holden Rodeo ute, which was found at Lake Chalice. Photo / Supplied

"We would like to start by thanking the police and all of the Land Search and Rescue team members for their efforts thus far.

"Those working behind the scenes have been fantastic, and we are so grateful to members of the public who have come forward with information that is helping in the search for Jess.

"We can't put into words the depth of the gratitude we have for you all," the statement said.

"The official search for Jess has been suspended due to weather, but family and friends are continuing with our own efforts.

"Our search has taken us up mountains, through rivers, and through vast amounts of bush. We are moving as fast as we can, while being careful to be methodical in our search."

Family said there were certain items and skill sets they were looking for that would be of huge help to the search efforts.

Those items included; long-range walkie talkies, aerial drones and GPS trackers.

The statement said searches remain focused on the primary area of interest, but they also asked the public to keep an eye out in the Marlborough region, including; Whites Bay, Wairau River, The Diversion, Rarangi Beach, Robin Hood Bay, Taylor River Reserve, Queen Charlotte Drive, Wairau Lagoons Walkway.

Public were also asked to look for Boyce in the Nelson and West Coast Region, including Takaka, Ruby Bay and Richmond.

"We also ask that vineyard owners and workers in the upper South Island keep an eye out for Jess as she is fond of being around these areas.

"While Jess can be resourceful when the time calls, it has now been eight days since she left home and we are growing increasingly apprehensive," he said.

"We ask again that anyone with information that could lead to Jess being found contact Blenheim police on 03 578 5279.

"Act now, don't wait. Thank you all for your ongoing support. Let's bring Jess home."