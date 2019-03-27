Prince William will visit New Zealand in April to honour the victims of the Christchurch mosques terror attack.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the Duke of Cambridge would visit New Zealand in late April.

Prince William would represent the Queen during the visit, Ardern said.

"I am mindful that the trauma in Christchurch will last long after the National Remembrance Service this week," Jacinda Ardern said.

"I'm sure all New Zealanders but especially the Muslim community of Christchurch will appreciate seeing the compassion and support, that has been so tangibly demonstrated since the attack, continue into the future.

"Prince William has a strong connection with the people of Canterbury since his visits here following the Christchurch earthquakes.

"I'm really pleased that he can make a short visit to support those affected by the attack and pay tribute to the extraordinary compassion and solidarity that New Zealanders have displayed in recent weeks."

Further details of the dates and programme would be announced later.

Kensington Palace issued a brief statement;

"The Duke of Cambridge will visit New Zealand on behalf of The Queen to honour the victims of the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack.

"The visit in late April will be made at the request of the Prime Minister of New Zealand."

There was no reference in either statement that Prince William's wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, or the couple's three children would accompany him on the visit.

The Duke will meet with those affected by the attack and will pay tribute to the extraordinary compassion and solidarity that the people of New Zealand have displayed in recent weeks," the statement from Kensington Palace said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last visited New Zealand in 2014.

Prince William also visited New Zealand following the Christchurch earthquakes in 2011.