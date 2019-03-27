The family of the man killed in Christchurch following a stand-off with police overnight are seeking answers.

A search warrant was executed at a St Martins property late yesterday with police discovering a number of firearms and airguns.

Newshub reports the property was owned by Troy Dubovskiy who fled police before being located and stopped in the Richmond Park area around 12.30am.

Dubovskiy's father approached police earlier today seeking answers as to what led to his death, telling Newshub he wasn't a terrorist or white supremacist.

Advertisement

"This is rubbish, this is all rubbish about terrorist. He never was terrorist ... he was good man," Vlad Dubovskiy said.

"He did not attack police and why he is dead now I don't know, we don't have an explanation."

A police officer stands guard at the scene where a man died of stab wounds. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Police Negotiation Team spoke with the man for several hours. The Eagle helicopter and armed offenders squad members were also at the scene.

"At around 3.40am police approached the vehicle and discovered the man critically injured with what appeared to be a stab wound," police said.

"A knife was located in the vehicle. Immediate first aid was provided however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The man's vehicle was examined by the NZDF Explosive Ordnance Squad as a precaution and has been deemed safe. There were no firearms in the vehicle."

Earlier today, members of the public reported hearing explosions, however, police said the sounds were them deploying gas at the scene.

Dubovskiy's father said his son had an interest in firearms but mostly in airsoft rifles which are powered by air and shoot plastic pellets.

Police shot gas into the vehicle. Photo / Dean Purcell

A high-priority investigation is underway to determine whether or not the dead man posed a threat to the community.

Police said this investigation will include further searches of Christchurch properties and interviews with his family, friends and associates.

"At this time there is no evidence to suggest this person had any involvement in the attacks of 15 March, however this forms an important part of the investigation," police said.

"We are grateful to those who alerted police on this occasion and encourage people to remain vigilant.

"If you see something, say something. Call 111 immediately if you see anything of any concern."