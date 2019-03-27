Woodward Rd in Mt Albert has been reopened following its temporary closure this afternoon after a pedestrian died in a collision with a train.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 1.45pm, closing the road, with Auckland Transport also closing the western railway line.

However, the road has since been reopened, NZ Transport Agency reported at 4.30pm. AT also announced at 4.45pm the Western Line has now reopened fully.

Line clearance has been received and all trains will now operate the full length of the Western Line. Trains will operate on a 20-minute frequency.

On the city's motorways, a truck breakdown is partially blocking the left westbound lane of the Northwestern Motorway after Parnell Rise.

Motorists heading westbound are being told to expect delays from the Port to the State Highway 1 and State Highway 16 links.

Elsewhere, traffic is heavily congested between Esmonde Rd and the Upper Harbour Highway heading northbound on the Northern Motorway.

Heading towards the bridge, traffic is heavy at Greville Rd and again between Northcote Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

On the Southern Motorway, traffic is heavy between the Newmarket Viaduct and Greenlane, again through Manukau and between Hill Rd and Takanini heading south.

Meanwhile, motorists heading towards the city can expect heavy traffic between Mt Wellington and Market Rd.

Traffic is heavy at Puhinui Rd and again between Bader Dr and Neilson St for northbound traffic on the Southwestern Motorway.

In the other direction, motorists should expect heavy traffic between Walmsley Rd and Massey Rd.

There are also queues for the Southern and Northern Links, meanwhile, both directions of the Waterview Tunnel are free-flowing.

North of Auckland city, a serious collision is blocking Mangawhai Rd between Te Arai and Mangawhai, with the NZTA warning a road closure is possible.

The incident took place near the intersection of Staniforth Rd and motorists in the area are being asked to avoid the road or be prepared for detours.