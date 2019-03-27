A top police public relations job is up for grabs with the top-end of the salary bracket eclipsing what the Deputy Prime Minister earns.

Police are offering between $256,700- $347,300 for a "Deputy Chief Executive: Media and Communications".

National's Police spokesperson Chris Bishop said that the public would look at this and decide for themselves if it was good use of their taxpayer money.

"From my perspective it seems high and I'd be interested to hear the justification for it."

A police officer has a starting salary of about $70,000 including allowances and overtime according to the "newcops" recruitment website.

A police spokeswoman said the media and communications role, which was formerly held by Karen Jones, reports directly to Police Commissioner Mike Bush as there is no chief executive counterpart.



"The Deputy Chief Executive: Media and Communications role is an executive position in New Zealand Police and carries significant executive leadership responsibilities in addition to a functional lead for media and communications," she said.

The role reports directly to Police Commissioner Mike Bush. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"The remuneration range for this role, like all senior positions within New Zealand Police, is evaluated using an external company to link to salary ranges."

The advertisement states that the job's responsibilities include overseeing marketing material, leading brand profile and working with other agencies to produce joint communication strategies.

"We are looking for a Deputy Chief Executive for Media & Communications to ensure the public profile of police is represented in a way that continues to maintain and enhance public trust and confidence in police," the advertisement reads.

Last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern froze MPs' salaries and allowances until July 2019 which saved the taxpayer $750,000.

Current pay rates for top-billed MPs:

• Prime Minister $471,049

• Deputy Prime Minister $334,734

• Cabinet Minister $296,007

• Speaker $296,007

• Leader of the Opposition $296,007

Other annual salary comparisons:

• Managing directors/chief executives in the public sector $120,000 - $700,000

• Managing directors/chief executives in the private sector $120,000 - $1 million

• Registered nurse with three years' training $47,000 - $114,000

• Midwives with three years' training $49,000 - $115,000

• Secondary school teachers with more than two years' experience $47,000 -$78,000

• Journalist with one to three years' training $42,000 - $85,000

• Hairdressers with two to four years' training $34,000 -$100,000

Source: www.careers.govt.nz/ taken as the usual figures, with the sliding scale dependant on experience of the applicant