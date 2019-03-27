"Losing my beautiful daughter is like I have lost part of myself. Nevaeh was such a very happy little child and she was the light of my life."

This is how the grieving Maketū mother of 2-year-old Nevaeh Ager describes her daughter's death, which is now the subject of a homicide inquiry.

Aly Ager, 27, spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times from Hastings today where she is staying with close family.

She gave birth to her second child in hospital on March 18 and was on her way back home a few days later when a family member called to let her know Nevaeh was missing.

Earlier that day, Ager said her "caring" daughter had been trying to comfort her.

"She came up to me, and said 'bubba' as she patted my stomach, and put her arms around me and hugged me tight trying to comfort me.

"Nevaeh was only 2 but that was the sort of person she was. She was such a very caring, loving child with a beautiful personality."

It was to be the last time she saw her daughter alive.

Ager left for Tauranga Hospital, where she gave birth to Nevaeh's baby brother, yet to be named, at 2.54pm.

They remained in hospital until March 21 and were on their way back to Maketū when a family member broke the news - Nevaeh was missing.

"That's every mother's nightmare, and I immediately thought 'we live so close to the water'."

Nevaeh's body was found later that day in the tidal flats in the Little Waihī estuary.

"It's been very hard as we only got Nevaeh's body back yesterday and I feel so lost without her," Ager said.

"We used to be together 24/7 and did everything together. I feel part of myself has died with my daughter."

Ager said she did not know how she could have coped without the support of her family and her love for her baby son. Nevaeh's funeral will be held in Hastings tomorrow.

"I'm really struggling. It's such a blessing to have my son who is such a lovely little baby and hardly cries.

"But I don't really think it has sunk in yet and tomorrow will be one of the hardest days of my life.

"I know Nevaeh would have really loved her baby brother and she will be looking after him from heaven."

Investigation continues

Fourteen investigators are working on the homicide investigation.

Seven police divers searched the Little Waihī estuary on Tuesday.

In a written statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said police aimed to identify and talk to all people who were in the Little Waihi area between March 18 and March 22.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Tauranga police on (07) 577 4300.