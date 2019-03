A person has died after being hit by a train near Woodward Rd, Mt Albert.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 1.45pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the death and advised people to avoid the area until further notice.

A person has died after being hit by a train at Mt Albert. Photo / Doug Sherring

Police and fire crews speak with witnesses at the scene. Photo / Doug Sherring

Paramedics at the scene in Mt Albert. Photo / Doug Sherring

"All I can say is police are at the scene and we will update when we can," she said.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said part of the Western railway line is closed but he did not have any more detail at this stage.