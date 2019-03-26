Elamore Farm Rescue is in need of rescuing.

For almost two and a half years Helen Whitfield has been providing a safe haven for farm animals in need at Elamore Farm in Ōtaki.

Rescuing them from the wild, farms that no longer want them or the pound, Helen has been filling the gap most animal rescue shelters do not fill — taking in farm animals that need a home.

Many places are available for cats, dogs and other domestic animals when they need a home but Elamore is the only place in the lower North Island where the likes of goats, turkeys and pigs can be taken to be looked after and safely re-homed.

Noddy has been well looked after at Elamore Farm. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"Any farm animal I will take in and find a place for them," Helen said.

Helen not only takes in animals that need a home, she also cares for injured ones.

"If it's not something serious like scrapes or bumblefoot I nurse them myself, if it's something more I take them to my local vet.

"It's a two-way thing with us, he helps the animals I bring in and I help him by taking his animals and re-homing them.

"One time I took two animals in to be checked and I took 15 home with me."

But Elamore is in trouble with the property it's run from being sold.

The owners can no longer manage the upkeep of the property along with their other one so Helen needs to find another place to operate Elamore from by the end of April.

Blossom the pig is enjoying life at Elamore Farm. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Wanting to stay in the Kāpiti district because of family commitments in the area, Helen is running out of options.

"All I need is a place to live with some land.

"I have able volunteers who can help me build shelters and pens."

Covering the whole of the lower North Island from Sanson, Palmerston North and Fielding areas downward, the farm works solely on donations.

"Even though we've been going for over two years, we're only funded by donations and individuals.

"I'm in the process of applying to be a registered charity so that I can apply for funding, but at the moment it's just donations.

"It makes me happy and makes my heart complete when I'm able to rescue animals from being food."

Operating Elamore 24/7, Helen re-homes 90 per cent of the animals that come to her, but always has 30-40 animals of her own that have a permanent home at Elamore.

"This is my dream.

"Now that I've started I don't want to stop."

With an average of 200 animals at a time, Helen has the support of the community and wants to become a school educator, going around schools in the district educating children about how to respect animals and know what's on your plate.

"I want everyone to know that I'm not stopping, I just need to find a new place."