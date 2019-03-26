Residents in a quiet suburban Christchurch street say they awoke to what sounded like gun shots, with armed police investigating a damaged vehicle this morning.

Residents in Poulton Ave, Richmond, said armed police had been in the street for four hours. They have been to told to remain in their homes.

A forensics team has arrived and is examining the silver Mitsubishi Pajero. Photo / Amber Allott

The police investigation is focusing on this white vehicle, covered by a blue tarpaulin.

The investigation is centred around a silver Mitsubishi Pajero SUV vehicle which earlier this morning was covered by a blue tarpaulin.

The rear window of the vehicle is smashed and the rear door is ajar.

The tarpaulin has now been removed.

Armed police have cordoned off a street.

The Canterbury Transport Operations Centre said North Parade had re-opened is currently between North Avon Rd and New Brighton Rd.

Poulton Ave remains closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use an alternative route.