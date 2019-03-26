Residents in a quiet suburban Christchurch street say they awoke to what sounded like gun shots, with armed police investigating a damaged vehicle this morning.
Residents in Poulton Ave, Richmond, said armed police had been in the street for four hours. They have been to told to remain in their homes.
The investigation is centred around a silver Mitsubishi Pajero SUV vehicle which earlier this morning was covered by a blue tarpaulin.
The rear window of the vehicle is smashed and the rear door is ajar.
The tarpaulin has now been removed.
The Canterbury Transport Operations Centre said North Parade had re-opened is currently between North Avon Rd and New Brighton Rd.
Poulton Ave remains closed.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use an alternative route.