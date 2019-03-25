Two men have been arrested in relation to the Kawaha Point aggravated robbery last Tuesday.

Two men entered the Kawaha Point Superette about 1.45pm last Tuesday with a firearm and took an amount of cash and cigarettes and left the scene on foot.

The men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested this morning following a search warrant.

They have been charged with aggravated robbery and are due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

Police have recovered the firearm thought to have been used in the robbery.

No one else is being looked for in relation to the incident and police would like to thank the public for their assistance.