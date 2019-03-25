A Royal New Zealand Navy sailor is in a critical condition in hospital after a diving incident during training at the Devonport Naval Base.

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesman said the sailor was taking part in advanced diver training in about six to eight metres of water when the incident happened.

Colleagues gave the man immediate first aid at the scene and called emergency services.

A St John ambulance transported him to North Shore Hospital in Auckland in a critical condition.

The RNZN was providing support to the sailor's family and colleagues.

The spokesman said there would be an investigation into the incident and no further details would be released at this stage.

A WorkSafe New Zealand spokeswoman said they had been notified and were making inquiries.