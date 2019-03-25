The Australian teen who gained the name Egg boy after infamously egging Queensland senator Fraser Anning says he is embarrassed by the amount of attention his actions gained.

Will Connolly from Hampton, Melbourne, became an internet sensation after cracking an egg on Anning's head after the politician made comments blaming Muslim immigration rules for the Christchurch terror attack.

Australian teen Will Connolly cracks an egg on the head of Queensland senator Fraser Anning.

Speaking publicly about the act for the first time, Connolly told The Project Australia what prompted him to do it.

"I read a statement and then I saw the senator and I thought it was disgraceful."

But he knew it was not the right thing to do.

He also hadn't expect the huge publicity around it nor had he expected Anning to retaliate.

"I didn't think this was going to blow up. In fact it's blown up completely out of proportion to the point where it is kind of embarrassing because too much attention has been brought away from the real victims suffering. We should be focusing on them.

"But I was just going to show my mates - it was meant to be a few laughs with some mates."

Within hours of egging the senator Connolly's face was plastered on T-shirts being sold across the world and a GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for his legal fees.

He was offered free lifetime tickets by musicians to any of their shows and Wheatus labelled him "Hero of The Earth" and fans suggested the band re-record Teenage Dirtbag as Teenage Eggboy.

Connolly also this evening tweeted that he was launching a fundraiser for the Christchurch mosque attack victims.

Senator Anning reacts after Connolly broke an egg on his head.

"Friends and all my well wishers. In few hours launching my first OFFICIAL fundraiser, please be connected, generous and help me spread the word #eggboy #NewZealand," he tweeted.

The tweet was made less than an hour before The Project Australia aired an interview with him.

Friends and all my well wishers

On the same show, which screens at 6.30pm Australia time, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is also interviewed.

In a preview, Ardern said it took her a while to process that the alleged shooter of the Christchurch terror attacks was an Australian national living in New Zealand.

"That was news that did take some time for me to process that, but again New Zealanders are reflecting on the fact that it was not one of us because in part that helps them process what has happened here," she said.

"But they do not point it out in an attempt to blame, that is not the reason that it's raised."

When asked if it was an unusual attack for a lot of the public because the community that has been framed as perpetrators had been turned into victims, Ardern replied it was not a world first.

"We have to acknowledge that kind of targeting has happened before, this is not a world first, and so that is why our language is very deliberate. This is a terrorist attack."