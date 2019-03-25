One lane is open in each direction south of Warkworth after a truck fire temporarily forced emergency services to close State Highway 1.

The incident took place near the intersection with McKinney Rd and NZ Transport Agency said motorists should expect "significant" delays northbound.

Motorists are being advised to use Stage Highway 16 as an alternative route.

Further up the road, a crash is blocking lanes at the intersection of Matakana and Sandspit Rds in Warkworth which is also causing delays.

WARKWORTH - CRASH & FIRE ON SH1 - 5:15PM

A crash is blocking lanes at the intersection of Matakana Rd & Sandspit Rd in Warkworth, while a truck fire on SH1 is also causing delays in the area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/hcrRy7T2si — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) March 25, 2019

Meanwhile, traffic volumes are starting to bulge throughout Auckland as the evening commute continues.

On the Northern Motorway, traffic is heavy between Onewa Rd and Upper Harbour Highway, meanwhile, citybound traffic is heavy at Greville Rd and again approaching the Harbour Bridge.

Traffic is heavy from Newton Rd, with traffic backed up to the Port then heavy from Great North Rd to Lincoln Rd for westbound traffic on the Northwestern Motorway.

On the Southern Motorway, traffic is moderate to heavy at Mt Wellington, again at Highbrook and heavy at times from Manukau to Takanini.

Citybound traffic on the Southern is heavy between Mt Wellington and Greenlane.

Traffic is heavy approaching both the Northern Link and Southern Link.

Earlier today, a power outage in the Mangere area affected traffic signals.

The intersections affected were Ascot and Kirkbride Rds, Ascot Rd and Richard Pearce Dr, and Coronation and McKenzie Rds.

However, Auckland Transport reported the power outage has been resolved and the traffic signals were working again.